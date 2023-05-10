Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Autopsy Reveals Creepy New Details on Beloved Neurosurgeon’s Slaying

    Slain Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover was wearing only a black sock on his right foot when his body was discovered last month–the latest unsettling detail to emerge in the beloved doc’s baffling execution.

    The revelation was contained in an autopsy obtained by the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday. In it, the medical examiner confirmed Hoover’s official cause of death was two gunshot wounds to his head—one through the back of his skull, the other behind his right ear.

    The autopsy also revealed Hoover’s body was dragged face down into a crawl space in his home’s attic, where cops discovered his lifeless body under “a comforter, sheet and rug” during a welfare check on April 23.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

