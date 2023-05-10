Germany towards tightening immigration control

Deportations will be facilitated by the creation of “arrival centers” for refugees where their applications will be processed, according to a plan reported by tabloid Bild. The detention period may also be extended in the event of violation of the entry or residence ban.

With the advance of the far-right, the German authorities will take a decision to tighten immigration rules, which will strengthen border controls and facilitate expulsions. The German Chancellor and the heads of the 16 German provinces meet in the afternoon in a negotiating session that may last for hours. The first leads were leaked to the press showing the concern of the government and the provinces about the increase in arrivals from abroad.

In the first four months of this year, 101,981 asylum applications were submitted in Germany, an increase of 78 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The federal government and the cantons can decide to put in place permanent border controls with neighboring countries and help tighten control at the EU’s external borders.

This declared militancy comes in the context of the rise of the far right, particularly in the former German Democratic Republic. In this context, the AfD party received 15 percent of voting intentions in opinion polls, compared to 10.3 percent in the last general elections in 2021.

Germany has become in recent days the country in the European Union that hosts the largest number of Ukrainians with more than a million refugees.

Their reception had implications for housing and places in the education system, say the provinces and municipalities that are asking for help from the federal state.

The provinces want to return to the old system of payment at the fixed rate set by the federal state, raising it to 1,000 euros per month per refugee. It also wants to take care of 100 percent of the refugee accommodation, compared to 75 percent now.

But the Olaf Scholz government, which indicated that it will pay 15.3 billion euros this year to receive refugees, is reluctant to pay again. The country pledged to speed up the asylum application process, which currently takes 26 months, thanks to improved digitization.