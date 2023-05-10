D.J. Rodman, son of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, is set to unite with Bronny James at USC

The NBA rebounder’s son has played in Washington St

Rodman and James are joined by Isaiah Collier, a high school prospect

The Southern California basketball roster is becoming increasingly star-studded at the moment, with Bronny James, son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, joining the Trojans, and now DJ Rodman, after announcing his move from social media.

“All these ups and downs, left and right led me to Fight On,” the younger Rodman wrote on Instagram.

The son of NBA rebounder Dennis Rodman has played in Washington State for the past four seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds as he started 30 of 31 games for the Cougars last season.

Rodman will benefit from an NCAA rule giving him an additional year of eligibility to play for the Trojans near his hometown of Newport Beach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Andy Enfield also said Wednesday that the Trojans have received a signed national letter of intent from James.

The guard announced on his social media last weekend that he had committed to the Trojans, and his father discussed it after the Lakers’ playoff victory.

The Trojans have already signed guard Isaiah Collier and attacker Arrinten Page.

They join returning starters Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan. Ellis averaged 17.7 points last season, while Johnson and Morgan were named to the Pac-12’s All-Defensive team.

USC was 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. The Trojans lost to Michigan State 72-62 in the first round.

James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

He was named a McDonald’s All-American and played for Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Collier of Marietta, Georgia, was the West team’s leading scorer with 25 points in the McDonald’s All-American game and was named co-MVP.

Page was a teammate of Collier’s at Wheeler High in Marietta.