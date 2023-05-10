“Cold-Hearted” Florida Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Credit Card From Dead Man: Officials

Authorities on Wednesday said a police officer in Florida has been arrested for allegedly stealing the credit card information of a deceased man and using it for personal expenses, including eyelashes and fast food.

Dianne Ferreira, a police officer with the St. Cloud Police Department, was arrested using her own handcuffs on suspicion of credit card theft with intent to use, credit card fraud of over $100, and the use of the identity of a deceased individual.

Last month, Ferreira, who is 25 years old, was on a routine call to the home of a couple outside of Orlando, where the husband had passed away, according to officials. She reportedly photographed the deceased man’s credit card during the visit and subsequently used the information to make purchases.

The police department initiated an investigation after being informed of the alleged crime.

“You got to be a pretty cold-hearted person to go to someone’s house where her husband or her loved one has just passed away and going to start taking snap shots of a credit card,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters. “That’s pretty cold, you know, pretty ruthless.”

