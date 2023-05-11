GOP Senator Admits Biden Probe Lacks ‘Hard Proof’ to Support Hype

Fox Business

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) seemed to admit on Wednesday that the GOP doesn’t have the “hard proof” linking President Joe Biden to any criminal scheme involving his family’s business affairs, adding that people will just have to “infer what’s happening” on this issue.

Johnson’s remarks came on the same morning that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) unveiled new details supposedly supporting his panel’s allegations about the president. However, despite Comer’s claiming that this would make “Watergate look like jaywalking” and would be “judgment day” for Biden, his report didn’t match the hype.

While Comer previously said he’d identify multiple policy decisions made by the president that were tied to his family members’ foreign financial transactions, Comer provided no evidence on Wednesday to back those claims. In fact, the latest report didn’t show any payments made directly to Biden—either as president or vice president. Comer was unable to name any specific Biden policies influenced by foreign money at his Wednesday presser, instead pointing to the president placing “China first and America last” while saying his committee would “get into more of those later.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.