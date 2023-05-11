Complete closure of the Parisian Center Pompidou from 2025 to 2030 for its rehabilitation

The process of transferring the contents of the museum and its gradual closure will begin in the fall of 2024. There has been no previous rehabilitation process for the National Museum of Modern Art, which opened in 1977 in the heart of the capital.

The Pompidou Center in Paris will be closed completely at the end of 2025 due to renovation works, according to what the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdel Malek, announced on Wednesday, and that this landmark, one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the world, will reopen in 2030.

The works announced by former French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot in 2021, at a cost of about 262 million euros, were originally scheduled to extend from 2023 to 2027, which coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the center.

The process of moving the contents of the museum and its gradual closure will begin in the fall of 2024.

As for the works that provide for the removal of asbestos, making the necessary changes to comply with safety and technical standards, securing protection from fires and other things, achieving energy savings, and allowing visits for the disabled, it is scheduled to start in early 2026.

The National Museum of Modern Art, which opened in 1977 in the heart of the capital, has not previously been rehabilitated. Abdel Malik said during a press conference that the number of visitors since its inauguration has reached about 300 million.

Abdel Malek explained that these works are necessary due to the erosion and wear and tear of the huge building. Among the highlights of the museum are very important collections of modern and contemporary art, extensive exhibition spaces and a very large library. The minister stressed that this workshop will allow the preservation of the museum.