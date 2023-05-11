Men Shot and Killed 2-Year-Old Boy After Mistaking His Family’s Truck as Their Target: Prosecutors

DETROIT (WCPO) – On June 22, 2021, Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Darius Evonte Lanier, 20, and Eugene Meredith Hubbard, then 22, both of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting of two-year-old Brison Christian, and the non-fatal shooting of his nine-year-old brother BJ, both of Dearborn.

On June 17, 2021, at approximately 9:39 p.m. the children and their mother were being driven from BJ’s basketball practice on I-75 and McNichols by their father Brian Christian. Mr. Christian heard multiple gunshots and his car began to malfunction. When he pulled over, he and his wife realized that his sons were shot, and the car was impacted by multiple gunshots. 911 was called and at approximately 9:40 p.m. Michigan State Police arrived at I-75 and McNichols. Upon arrival, officers observed Brison with a gunshot wound to the head and his brother BJ with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Medics arrived on scene and transported both children to a local hospital for treatment. Brison succumbed to his wound and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. BJ was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigation by the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section and Second District Fugitive Team led to the arrest of the defendants on June 19, 2021. Because this happened on an expressway MSP had jurisdiction of the case. The defendants opened fire on the vehicle with the two children on the freeway before fleeing the scene. They mistakenly identified the Christian’s black truck based upon its color and make; the Christian family were innocent victims.

Both defendants were convicted after a three-week jury trial on April 21, 2023. On May 5, 2023, Darius Evonte Lanier was sentenced to 43 years and 9 months to 70 years in prison for Second Degree Murder, consecutive to his Felony Firearm charge. Eugene Meredith Hubbard was sentenced to life without parole for First Degree Murder, that is consecutive to his Felony Firearm charges. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Makepeace.

“After a long trial, these two defendants were convicted of taking little Brison’s death,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “These convictions will not bring him back and his family must forever live with his loss. I hope that these sentences will bring them some peace.”

