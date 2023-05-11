Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Case Walker and His Sexy Armpit Grow Up on ‘The Other Two’

    Case Walker and His Sexy Armpit Grow Up on ‘The Other Two’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/HBO Max

    On most series, a young man’s coming of age might manifest in a birthday party or a quiet monologue. On The Other Two, we get a cross-country shell game involving a thumb drive of armpit pics. (Or, as folks in the biz might call them, “’pit pics.”)

    Who would want it any other way?

    The armpit in question, in this case, would belong to our young protagonist Chase Dubek—a singer known professionally as “Chase Dreams.” During a recent interview, real-life actor Case Walker reflected on growing up from ages 14 to 20 on set, and the growing gap he’s started to feel between himself and his character as the series debuts its final season.

