Thu. May 11th, 2023

    News

    Former White House Disinformation Czar Sues Fox News for Defamation: Report

    By

    May 11, 2023 , , , , ,
    Former White House Disinformation Czar Sues Fox News for Defamation: Report

    Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    A well-known researcher in the field of disinformation filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, alleging the network broadcast falsehoods that whipped up of a firestorm of public and online harassment against her—which put her in harm’s way and damaged her career.

    Last year, Nina Jankowicz, 34, was tapped to lead the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board, a new unit within the Department of Homeland Security that aimed to “coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security.”

    But the board, and Jankowicz’s position on it as “disinformation czar,” were almost immediately misconstrued by conservatives and right-wing trolls as an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth.” Within a few weeks, the avalanche of criticism led to the “pausing” of the board, and Jankowicz’s resignation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sheriff’s Deputy Mauled To Death By Dog In Indianapolis

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Sophie’s agony as motorcycle escort cop smashes into OAP

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Mae Muller reveals King Charles is a Eurovision fan, but Bucks Fizz says ‘She’s not a winner’

    May 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sheriff’s Deputy Mauled To Death By Dog In Indianapolis

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Sophie’s agony as motorcycle escort cop smashes into OAP

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Mae Muller reveals King Charles is a Eurovision fan, but Bucks Fizz says ‘She’s not a winner’

    May 11, 2023
    News Politics

    Trump once more refuses to admit election defeat

    May 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy