Hyde Park, N.Y. (NYSP) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, around 3:30 p.m., New York State Police and the Hyde Park Police responded to a physical domestic at a residence on North Cross Road. Police said Hyde Park officers Johsua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney with Trooper Christopher Miller of SP Rhinebeck were initially successful in deescalating a dispute between, 34-year-old Jamie Feith and her partner at the home. As the officers interviewed Feith, she armed herself with a knife and attempted to stab the officers. An officer deployed a Taser before Hyde Park Officer Kemlage fires two shots, knocking Feith to the floor. The partner, being held back just feet away, yells, “Don’t (expletive) shoot her” twice as Kemlage fires a third shot and then a fourth.

“No, No, No. No. What the (expletive),” the partner yells as Sweeney straddles Feith to pull the knife from her. “Get off of her. Get off of her.”

The video ends just after he yells at Kemlage not to kill him as well. Feith was pronounced dead at the scene. The New York State Attorney General’s Office responded to the scene and is now the lead investigative agency.

The post Body Cam Footage Of Jamie Feith Shooting Released appeared first on Breaking911.