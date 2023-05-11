Mae Muller reveals King Charles is a Eurovision fan, but Bucks Fizz says ‘She’s not a winner’

Mae Muller, the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest entry, has revealed that King Charles is a fan of the contest as she rehearsed for the upcoming Grand Final on Wednesday.

Despite having the backing of royalty, 1981 winner and former Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston admitted she doesn’t think the hopeful, 25, will win.

During a performance at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, Mae donned a black jumpsuit with a mesh waist panel and flared trousers for the dress rehearsal.

As she gears up for this weekend’s finale, she discussed her “chill” encounter with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they wished her luck ahead of the show.

Participate The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1, Mae said excitedly, “Just another moment I can just add to my life where I think, ‘What’s going on?’”

Getting ready: Mae Muller, 25, the British Eurovision Song Contest entry, has revealed that King Charles is a fan of the contest as she rehearsed for the upcoming grand final on Wednesday

The 1981 winner and former Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston, despite having the backing of royalty, admitted she doesn’t think the hopefuls will win

She explained, “He met the hosts and he met me, and it was just really fun, him and Camilla. I can’t even remember what they said now, it was a bit of a blackout, but they just wished me luck and that they would watch from home.

“What was weird is seeing someone whose face you know so well, but when I looked at him in person, I was like, ‘Oh my god, you’re real. That’s so weird. That’s so strange.’

“I’ve never met a royal family, so I thought, ‘What do I do? Do I take a bow? Is that anything else? How do I address them?’ I just didn’t know.

“I thought I’d seen enough of The Crown to be up to date, but I was like, ‘I’m not going to rely on that. I need to do some really… my research,” she joked. .

Mae added, “It was pretty chill and, despite not being normal at all, it just felt very natural and organic. But I did say, “What should I say? So that I don’t offend anyone.” But it was chilly. It was chilly.’

Despite Charles and Camilla’s support, Bucks Fizz member Jay made her predictions Heaven Bingo.

The singer began, “Sam Ryder changed the whole dynamic and landscape with a phenomenal song, and he’s just such a great artist – he just has that star quality.

“I wish Mae the best of luck, but I don’t think it’s a winner to be honest. I think she will do very well, hopefully in the top five, but I don’t think she will win unless something great happens that night.’

During a performance at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Mae donned a black jumpsuit with a mesh waist panel and flared trousers for the dress rehearsal

Support: As she gears up for this weekend’s finale, she discussed her ‘chill’ encounter with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they wished her luck ahead of the show

Exercise: Ukraine’s Tvorchi also prepared for the final wearing an embellished top

Jay added, “Sometimes someone can just sit around fourth or fifth and then something just happens on the night, which is always unforeseen, and that’s usually reflected in the public mood.” I’m sure Ukraine will do very well, but I don’t think their number is that strong this year.’

Sweden is the favorite and should remain so. To me, that’s the one that stands out because she’s done it before – Loreen, the Swedish entry.

“She’s the favorite and I think for good reason because there’s just confidence in her performance because she’s won it before and it’s rare that you go back and win it again – I don’t think anyone has ever done that . then Johnny Logan.

“It’s the confidence and there’s a similarity in the song she did before that was a winner. There’s been a change in the music this year – there’s just a little shift, with some dark horses – but I think Loreen really has it.”

It comes after King Charles, 74, chatted with Mae at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena last month and told her he will ‘prod her on’ as she battles against 36 other nations to be crowned champion.

As he stood next to Queen Camilla after their official opening of the Eurovision stage where this year’s contest will be held on May 13, he wished her the best of luck.

Camilla, 65, added: ‘No zeros!’ – a reference to her wish that Mae would not repeat some of the British Eurovision flops of recent years.

Radiant: the Finnish entry Käärijä stood out in a neon green ensemble

Contest: Georgia’s Iru Khechanovi looked stunning in a flowy chiffon dress

Edgy: Voyager of Australia rocked the stage with a car

Elegant: Elsewhere Alika Milova from Estonia looked chic in a powder blue outfit

Chatting with Mae, who will be singing “I Wrote A Song,” Charles told her, “Good luck, we’ll be watching with great interest and cheering you on.”

‘Thank you!’ she giggled. ‘No pressure. No zero points this year.’ “No zeros,” Camilla agreed.

Eurovision director Martin Green began counting down from ten before the royal couple pressed the button and the arena exploded in a cacophony of light, color and sound.

It ended with the official Coronation logo in tribute to Their Majesties.