INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — A sheriff’s deputy in Indiana is dead and her son is in the hospital after they were attacked while dogsitting at their home in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 8 p.m. to a home on the city’s east side, on reports of an aggressive animal.

Read the full story from WXIN here.

The post Sheriff’s Deputy Mauled To Death By Dog In Indianapolis appeared first on Breaking911.