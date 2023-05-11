Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Trump Goes on CNN to Call Victorious E. Jean Carroll a ‘Wack Job’

    At CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump Wednesday night, the former president responded to a jury finding him liable the day before for a sexual assault—by calling his accuser a “wack job” and repeating the same misogynistic tropes he said in his deposition to the delight of an adoring crowd.

    “I don’t know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is,” Trump claimed to a cheering auditorium at Saint Anselm College. “I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband.”

    Trump then went on to frame the version of events from his accuser—journalist E. Jean Carroll—as a complete fantasy, sarcastically saying he was “immediately attracted to her.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

