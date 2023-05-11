Beyoncé Samples Britney Spears in Dazzling Renaissance Tour Opener

Kevin Mazur

From the moment Beyoncé announced the dates for her Renaissance World Tour, the countdown to her first show in Stockholm, Sweden had already begun—not to mention speculation about what the Grammy winner would be singing, wearing and remixing onstage.

Now, the day—or night, if you’re lucky enough to be in Sweden right now—has finally arrived. And the BeyHive is giving Twitter a front row seat to all of the singer’s Barbarella-esque costumes, spell-binding stage designs and somewhat surprising setlist.

If you miraculously scored tickets to the tour this summer and are trying your best not to be spoiled, you probably shouldn’t read any further. (Maybe delete all every social-media app off your phone, too, while you’re at it.) But for those of us eager to see the endless amount of footage that will inevitably flood our Twitter feeds over the next week, let’s devour this visual feast!

