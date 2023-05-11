Remnants plan to hijack the Eurovision Song Contest final by handing out EU flags

<!–

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Liverpool are planning to hijack this weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest final by handing out EU flags they intend to wave at the crowd at the event.

The pro-EU Liverpool for Europe group has secured 75,000 EU flags for Saturday’s event, which will be broadcast live by the BBC and TV channels around the world.

The organization hopes to mirror the scenes of the Last Night of the Proms event at London’s Royal Albert Hall two years ago and turn Eurovision into an ‘anti-Brexit propaganda coup’.

An activist confirmed that the protest was coordinated with the Liverpool for Europe group and several other organisations.

They told the Daily Mail: “We’ve been urging people to wave EU flags outside the arena at the semi-finals, but on Saturday when the crowd is at its largest, we’re going to get as many flags in as possible. possible.

“Liverpool is an anti-Brexit city and we want that message to get across.”

Eurovision rules dictate that small flags may enter the arena.

Hard-left campaigners say they plan to continue anti-Israel protests outside and inside the Liverpool Arena site.

The Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall has been the target of anti-Brexit activists for a number of years. In 2017, Nigel Farage condemned EU flag-wavers for ‘trying to go all out’.

Meanwhile, a BBC executive has admitted that the ‘biggest concern’ for broadcasters holding the contest is a cyber-attack by pro-Russian hackers, The Guardian reported.

The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest took place on Tuesday, with the designer dresses of presenters Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon attracting a lot of attention.

The women will host Saturday’s final alongside Graham Norton and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, with Eurovision sources promising their dresses will be ‘just as striking’.