Kansas City Chiefs will visit the White House on June 5 in celebration of their Super Bowl victory

The Kansas City Chiefs will make the trip to Washington, DC to visit President Biden at the White House in honor of their Super Bowl victory.

It will be a bittersweet welcome for the White House — especially for Dr. Jill Biden, a South New Jersey native and Philadelphia sports fan. Her Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII 38-35.

The Chiefs will pay their visit after the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team and the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team stop by the presidential mansion to celebrate winning national championships in their respective sports.

The White House has not released any public confirmation of the invitation on its social media accounts.

Kansas City won its third Super Bowl title in franchise history – and its second in four seasons thanks to a stellar performance from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the White House after their Super Bowl LVII championship

The Chiefs cruised to their third title with a stellar performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City celebrated their second title in four years with a grand parade in the city streets

The Chiefs have reached three of the last four Super Bowls – winning Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and losing Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This announcement comes after the University of Georgia revealed that they would not be going to the White House following their invitation.

The White House proposed a June 12 date to host multiple NCAA championship-winning teams from a variety of sports. That date was suggested to UGA, but they declined and released a statement.

The University of Georgia first received an invitation on May 3 for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12. Unfortunately, the proposed date is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we appreciate the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”