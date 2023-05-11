‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Raquel Leviss Gives Ariana Madix Cringey Sex Advice

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo

Forget what I said about this season of Vanderpump Rules becoming too dark in light of the Scandoval. This week’s dramatic episode ends in a complete and utter farce on par with James Kennedy’s beach day from hell, with a final scene ripped straight from a network sitcom. It also felt like a classic episode of Vanderpump Rules.

We’ve got Katie Maloney rage-texting Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss chasing Maloney around SUR, Maloney’s mom telling Leviss to “shut up,” Ariana Madix weeping in Lisa Vanderpump’s arms, Kristina Kelly raising her voice above a murmur, and Tom Sandoval (rather predictably) screaming at women. The super-sized episode ends with a very sad rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

In regards to the Scandoval, this would-be season finale also contains a truly bonkers scene of Leviss advising Madix to have more sex with Sandoval, who Leviss herself is supposedly sleeping with at this point. Leviss also suggests that maybe it’s time for the long-term couple to call it quits, before Madix shuts down the conversation. Whew boy!

