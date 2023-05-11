Would You Trust This George Santos With Your Social Security Number?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Michael Daly/Getty/Reuters

The New York City district office of Rep. George Santos was closed on Wednesday because the Republican was otherwise occupied: He was pleading not guilty to 13 federal charges.

Despite a criminal indictment, an ongoing House Ethics Committee probe, and his own admission that he churned out more whoppers than the local Burger King franchise, Santos remains the Congressional representative for the Third District. A staffer told The Daily Beast that his storefront office at 242-09 Northern Blvd. in Queens will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday as usual.

Only now, any constituent who ventures there will not be seeking help from a man who simply got elected telling lie upon lie about everything from his ethnicity to his education; they will be going to a man formally accused of being a conman.

