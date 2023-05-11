Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause marries her non-binary partner G Flip after just one year together

<!–

Chrisshell Stause, sold by Sunset, has tied the knot with her Australian partner Georgia ‘G Flip’ Flipo after just a year together.

The reality star, 41, announced the news in a video roll of photos she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

At the end of the clip, there was a photo of the couple getting married in what appeared to be a chapel in Las Vegas.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s infinitely better,” she captioned the images.

Chrisshell met non-binary musician G Flip, 28, when she starred in one of the singer’s music videos in October 2021 and hit it off.

Seven months later, they publicly announced that they were together and have been going strong ever since.

“They found love together in an unexpected place, but nothing has ever felt so real to them,” a source told People magazine about the marriage.

It comes after G-Flip reached out to fans via Instagram to discuss their mental health struggles.

The singer posted a message on the social media platform last month where she made the confession to their followers.

“My mental health is in the rough zone – please make me laugh,” wrote G-Flip, going by their pronouns.

G-Flip chose not to give context to her upset.

Reality has been suffering from health issues lately as she revealed she had surgery earlier in February.

“I’m taking my stitches out tomorrow, I had an ovarian cyst removed,” she revealed in a Feb. 17 interview with E! News.

“Everything is fine, I’m on the mend a bit, but I expect to be back soon, get these stitches out, and hopefully I’ll be as good as new.”

Chrisshell first told her fans about the procedure by posting a post-op hospital selfie on her Instagram Stories.

She spilled that she was “feeling good and being taken care of by my (heart),” presumably referring to none other than G Flip.

Chrisshell went viral in December when she drunkenly cursed the People’s Choice Awards on Twitter for refusing to let her take her G Flip as a plus.

