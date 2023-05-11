Cameron Daddo’s wife Alison Brahe-Daddo, 53, proves she’s barely aged since her modeling days

Cameron Daddo’s wife Alison Brahe-Daddo looked incredibly youthful as she attended a star-studded event for Sally Obermeder’s health and wellness brand SWIISH on Wednesday.

Alison, 53, who was one of Australia’s top models in the 1980s and 1990s, proved she hasn’t aged a day when she stepped out.

Alison, who used to grace the cover of the iconic Dolly magazine, flaunted her radiant and clear complexion at the event.

The event was held at Sala Dining to celebrate the launch of SWIISH’s new product Peri + Meno Relief, which supports women who suffer from menopausal systems.

Alison looked chic in high-waisted gray trousers, which she paired with a brown ribbed singlet and a belt.

She wore her long blonde locks over her shoulders and natural-looking dewy makeup with a touch of foundation and some mascara.

Alison looked in high spirits as she joined the likes of Sally and Kylie Gillies from The Morning Show at the event.

Sally looked stylish in a powder blue suit, while Kylie Gillies looked chic in white trousers, which she paired with a white knit jumper.

After moving to the US with husband Cameron, 58, in 1992, Alison left her glamorous modeling career.

In 2019 she told whim that she didn’t enjoy modeling in the US as much as she did when she was in Australia, and that she doesn’t regret leaving it behind.

“I decided I really didn’t want to do it there, it really wasn’t fun,” said the mother of three.

‘All my friends and people I knew in Australia – the photographers and make-up artists – were gone.

“So I walked in, didn’t know anyone and I was like ‘this doesn’t feel right at all.’ I was very, very happy when I parted with it.’

Alison and Cameron have previously spoken about the issues they faced after moving to America, admitting that they struggled financially.

Despite landing a string of roles in projects like Aaron Spelling’s Models Inc and F/X: The Series, Cameron was left broke and struggling for money throughout the mid-2000s.

At one point, things got so bad that the Australian star’s friends left groceries on his doorstep so he could feed his wife and their three children.

“Cam still has to deal with feeling, you know, a lot of fear or shame around that,” Alison previously told Stellar magazine.

Cameron also spoke about that challenging time in an interview with Mia Freedman on her No Filter podcast in 2017.

“It was very tense a few times,” Cameron said.

He added, “Then something would open up and all of a sudden you forget there was a time when we had $100 in the bank because now we’re fine.”

Alison recently shared how going through menopause led to body insecurities.

The teacher recently told Body+Soul that she had put on some weight and was worried that her husband would no longer find her changing body attractive.

“For example, I know that Cam’s love language is physical. It’s what he wants and needs and how he feels safe with me,” she said.

“A lot of the distaste for my body shape had to do with what I thought Cam wanted, or what Cam liked. Once when he told me that he didn’t care if I put on weight and that he loved me as a person, the more I appealed to my own judgment of myself.”

Over time, Alison came to accept her new shape, but says she still has difficult periods where she feels less confident.

“There are days when I say, ‘You’re just a cute little 52-year-old with a pot belly,’ and then I put on a pair of jeans and I’m like, ‘Oh, God, I look six months old.’ pregnant, I can’t stand it.” I still go back and forth with it,” she said at the time.

“I’m so aware now of what women have learned about their body shapes. They are constantly described by what they look like. You just have to love the shape you are.’

Alison was an It girl in the 1990s and graced the covers of dozens of magazines during her successful modeling career.