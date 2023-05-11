Judge Elizabeth Scherer, From Parkland School Shooting Case, Abruptly Resigns

FLORIDA – On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer of Florida, who gained national recognition during the Parkland school massacre trial, announced her resignation from her post.

Her resignation will take effect on June 30 as she seeks other new “career opportunities,” which she did not specify.

“It has been a a privilege to serve the people of the State of Florida for over 10 years,” Scherer wrote in a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Judge Scherer became a well-known figure after overseeing the televised penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, who received a life sentence last year after a divided jury was unable to agree on the death penalty for the 2018 mass killing of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scherer was appointed to the bench in 2012 and was assigned to Cruz’s case shortly after the shooting.

