Gunman Warned Clerk Before Fatal Detroit Gas Station Shooting Over $4, Witness Says

Authorities said on Wednesday that a man shot and killed one customer and wounded two others at a Detroit gas station after the clerk locked the door during a dispute over a minimal purchase.

Samuel McCray, 27, was charged with murder and attempted murder and pleaded not guilty.

Samuel Anthony McCray

Prosecutors said that McCray attempted to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after his card was declined, but the clerk locked the door.

McCray then threatened to shoot everyone inside unless the door was unlocked, according to witness David Langston.

“We just walked into the gas station. We were there to grab some cigarettes and some blunts,” Langston told WJBK. “He locked the door. We were like let us up out of here, we don’t have anything to do with this.”

T”he guy like, ‘If you don’t unlock this door, I’m gonna shoot everybody in here,’” Langston added. “‘Please man don’t shoot us we don’t got nothing to do with this, man.’ And my friend said something like, ‘Man, he ain’t gonna shoot us, let us up out of here.’ And he started shooting.”

After the men were shot, the clerk unlocked the door and McCray fled the scene.

Gregory Kelly, 37, was killed, while Langston and a 60-year-old man were injured.

McCray was denied bond and returned to jail after his court appearance and asked for a court-appointed attorney.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

