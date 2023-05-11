Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Trump Steamrolls CNN—and the Truth—in Town Hall Debacle

    Donald Trump’s long awaited return to CNN went off the rails almost immediately on Wednesday night, with the former president using the exclusive town hall event to repeatedly lie, mislead viewers, and steamroll CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins—all to the delight of a Trump-adoring crowd.

    From the very first seconds of the town hall, Trump was lying. When Collins opened the event with a softball—”why should Americans put you back in the White House?”—Trump immediately leaned into his normal election lies. He repeated debunked theories and passionately argued that the election was stolen.

    When he got his first question from the crowd—will you suspend the “polarizing” talk about election fraud?—a question that had already been answered in the first minute of the town hall, Trump just pushed forward with more disproven election falsehoods.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

