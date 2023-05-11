Jalen Brunson credits Miami’s hard play after recording near triple-double in Game 5

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was quick to give credit to the Miami Heat after his stellar performance in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to keep New York’s season alive for at least one more game.

“Personally you gave them credit, I mean an extra difficult team to play. But we just came to fight.’

“We didn’t let the 10-point deficit in the first quarter discourage us, we just kept fighting.”

Brunson also answered a question about playing all 48 minutes in the game by saying, “I think so, I mean it is what it is right now.”

The Knicks Game 5 hero recorded 38 points, seven assists and nine rebounds after playing all 48 minutes in the game despite an injured ankle.

Jalen Brunson almost recorded a triple-double after playing 48 minutes in Game 5 vs Miami

He recorded 38 points, seven assists and nine rebounds after playing all 48 minutes in the game despite an injured ankle

It was reported on Tuesday that Brunson had been treated “round the clock” to star in the series.

Head coach Tom Thibedeau praised Brunson’s work ethic during his post-game remarks when he said:

‘What can you say about the man? He’s just an incredible all-round player.’

“I’ve never seen anyone work like him.”

Brunson’s backup and New York’s sixth man Immanuel Quickley had missed the game after sitting out his second game in a row with an ankle injury of his own.

Quentin Grimes also went all 48 minutes for the Knicks, finishing with eight points, four rebounds and five assists.

RJ Barrett added 26 points and Julius Randle had 24 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who stayed alive in hopes of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000. They did so by getting past the Heat in seven games in the second round. a possibility that still exists.

Barrett also commented on the Knicks’ plight, saying, “We’re fighting for our lives right now… This is something that can be done.” It’s been done 13 times before.’

The Knicks built a 19-point lead in the third quarter, then held on as the Heat finally got their 3-pointers to start falling and cut it to two with 2 1/2 minutes left.

Jimmy Butler had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Heat and was held under 25 points for the first time this postseason. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and Duncan Robinson had 17.

Butler was voted to the All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday. It was his highest career finish after being voted into the third team four times.

Randle was also voted to the All-NBA third team, adding that to his second team roster in 2021.