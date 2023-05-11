Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Talks for ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

    Lindsay Lohan is returning to her Disney roots and is in talks to join forces with Jamie Lee Curtis for a highly-anticipated sequel to the iconic 2003 body-swap classic, Freaky Friday.

    Per The New York Times, Curtis is supposedly responsible for bringing the idea up, telling the publication that as she was promoting horror film Halloween Ends across the world in 2022, “people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.” Curtis added: “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

    Curtis then sparked rumors in February after posting a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

