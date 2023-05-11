Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Suspect in Natalee Holloway Murder Case to Be Extradited From Peru

    The prime suspect in the disappearance of an American high school student on a class trip to Aruba nearly two decades ago will be brought back to the United States to face charges related to the case, according to Peruvian authorities.

    Natalee Holloway was 18 years old when she vanished, having last been seen leaving a bar with Joran van der Sloot on May 30, 2005. Her body was never found, and she was declared legally dead in 2014.

    Van der Sloot, a Dutch national, is currently serving a 28-year-old prison sentence in Peru after being convicted of murdering a 21-year-old Peruvian student in 2010. His temporary extradition to Birmingham, Alabama, was authorized by Peru’s government on Wednesday.

