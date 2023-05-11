A mom of 2 converted a 1900s chapel into a cozy, 4-bedroom home for her family. After 24 years, she’s putting it on the market for $3.72 million — see inside.

In 1999, Peggy Prendeville was living in a converted warehouse in London. With two kids in tow, her family was outgrowing their home and she was looking for a new place to live.

“Since I was living in a converted warehouse with six-meter ceilings, I knew I wanted another unusual space with high ceilings,” Prendeville, a 67-year-old interior designer, told Insider. “I didn’t want to just buy an ordinary house or a flat.”

By coincidence, a neighbor had just sold her place and recommended Prendeville a real-estate agency.

“I told my realtor that I was looking for a school, a warehouse, a factory, a water tower, or even a church if he had one,” Prendeville said. As it turned out, her realtor knew of two churches that were looking for new owners.

She didn’t like the first church they visited, but the second one was perfect. “My husband and I had planned to spend the whole summer looking for somewhere new to live, and we found it on day one,” she added.