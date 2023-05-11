Laura Ingraham Gloats CNN Was ‘Out of Its League’ in Trump Town Hall

Fox News

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacted in glee to CNN’s town hall event for Donald Trump, who uttered a flurry of false claims, in some cases too quick for moderator Kaitlan Collins to fact-check in real time.

CNN at first “thought they likely caught Trump in a very well coordinated trap,” Ingraham claimed. “But soon it became clear that they were the ones in the trap and they were totally out of their league because Trump hammered them on issue after issue.”

In his first answer, Trump lied about the 2020 election, repeating his baseless accusation that it was “rigged.” He was misogynistic when asked about having to pay $5 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after a New York jury found him liable for sexual battery and defamation. He called Collins “nasty.” He smeared the Capitol Police Officer who shot and killed Ashil Babbitt on Jan. 6, even though the officer was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

