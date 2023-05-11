It’s been years since the 2020 election but Trump’s still saying anyone who thinks he lost is ‘very stupid’

Donald Trump.

It’s been more than two years and Trump still can’t acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about his election loss during a town hall in New Hampshire.

But Trump told CNN that he thinks anyone who accepts the 2020 election result is “very stupid.”

Former President Donald Trump once again refused to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election and said he thinks anyone who believes the results of the election is “very stupid.”

In a town hall organized by CNN in New Hampshire on Wednesday, host Kaitlan Collins brought up the federal investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 vote.

“Polls show that you are dominating the Republican race right now, but you are also under active federal investigation for trying to overturn the 2020 election results,” Collins said during the town hall.

“Your first term ended with a deadly riot at the Capitol, and you still have not publicly acknowledged the 2020 election result. Why should Americans put you back in the White House?” Collins added.

In response to her question, Trump said: “I think that when you look at that result and when you look at what happened during that election — unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happens.”

“A lot of the people – a lot of the people in this audience and probably maybe a couple that don’t, but most people understand what happened. It was a rigged election,” Trump added.

Collins interrupted him, asking him to publicly acknowledge his defeat in 2020. Trump did not give her an answer and instead continued to make unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, but Trump has stuck to his guns and groundlessly claimed that the vote was rigged.

He has continued to make these claims despite a raft of investigations he’s facing and an ongoing election interference probe in Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis is currently investigating whether Trump and his team tried to interfere with the election in the state.

Federal investigators are also investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

During the town hall, Trump also said that he would pardon “a large portion” of the January 6 Capitol Hill rioters.

He also repeated his stance that he does not know columnist E. Jean Carroll, despite the fact that a jury found him liable on Tuesday for sexually abusing Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store.

He said in 2019 that Carroll was not his “type” and accused her of making up the sexual assault claim to sell her memoir. Carroll sued Trump in 2019 — and again in 2022 — for his statements.

Trump’s spokesman did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

