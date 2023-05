Buddhist monks shaved the heads of nine children during a ceremony at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea. This weather has returned for the first time in four years since 2019, shortly after the easing of Covid restrictions.

After the ceremony, the “young” monks, ages 5 to 6, will stay at Jogyesa Temple for 21 days until Buddha’s birthday, May 27. They will learn about Buddhism from teachers with the hope of becoming ambassadors for Buddhism in the future.