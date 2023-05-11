The war in Ukraine: Trump refuses to describe Putin as a war criminal, and Kiev launches counterattacks in Bakhmut

Former US Republican President Donald Trump refused Wednesday to say whether he wants Ukraine or Russia to win the war.

Trump said on CNN, in front of a live audience in New Hampshire, “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of settling it.”

“I want it to stop…the death. They are dying. The Russians and the Ukrainians. I want them not to die. And I will,” added Trump, who opposes Republican politics supporting Kiev.

“I will do it in 24 hours. I will do it. You need the power of the presidency to do that,” the former president continued.

Trump stressed that he could stop the war that began in February of last year by negotiating directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I will meet Putin. I will meet Zelensky. Both have weaknesses and both have strengths. In 24 hours, this war will be settled. It will end,” he said.

Trump declined to say whether he believes Putin is a war criminal for alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

“If it is said that he is a war criminal, it will be very difficult to reach an agreement to stop this thing,” he declared.

“If he is classified as a war criminal, people will catch him and execute him, and he will fight with more force than he would under other circumstances. This is something that should be discussed later.”

Trump also said he believed “Putin made a mistake” by invading Ukraine. He explained, “It was his mistake to enter (in Ukraine). He would not have gone there if I were the president.”