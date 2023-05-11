Thu. May 11th, 2023

    News

    South Coogee man dies after falling 10 metres at building site in Sydney’s east

    By

    May 11, 2023 , , , , , ,
    By Freddy Pawle for Daily Mail Australia

    published: 01:35 EDT, May 11, 2023 | Updated: 02:08 EDT, May 11, 2023

    A man has died after falling ‘a few’ meters at a construction site in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

    Emergency services were called to the work site near Morvely Road in Maroubra at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

    However, the man was already dead when they arrived.

    “Officers of the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command have launched an investigation into the incident and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner,” read a statement from NSW Police.

    ‘Working Safely NSW has been notified.’

    More to come

    By

