South Coogee man dies after falling 10 metres at building site in Sydney’s east

A man has died after falling ‘a few’ meters at a construction site in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Emergency services were called to the work site near Morvely Road in Maroubra at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

However, the man was already dead when they arrived.

“Officers of the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command have launched an investigation into the incident and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner,” read a statement from NSW Police.

‘Working Safely NSW has been notified.’

More to come