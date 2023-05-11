South Coogee man dies after falling 10 metres at building site in Sydney’s east

Horror as a man plunges 10 meters to his death at a construction site
A man has died after falling ‘a few’ meters at a construction site in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Emergency services were called to the work site near Morvely Road in Maroubra at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.
However, the man was already dead when they arrived.
“Officers of the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command have launched an investigation into the incident and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner,” read a statement from NSW Police.
‘Working Safely NSW has been notified.’
A man has died after falling 10 meters at a construction site in Maroubra, in eastern Sydney