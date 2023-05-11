Hailey Bieber flaunts abs in a sexy leather look to dine with Justin in NYC

Hailey Bieber showed off her chiseled abs on Wednesday night at a dinner with husband Justin Bieber in New York City.

The CEO of Rhode skincare, 26, slipped into a skimpy black leather bra top styled with a matching maxi skirt that clung to her toned legs.

She sauntered down the sidewalk in angular, pointy-toed boots that added several inches to her petite frame.

The sun-kissed beauty was decked out in gleaming gold jewelry, including her go-to hoop earrings, chunky bracelet and designer watch.

Hailey and Justin – who live in Los Angeles – enjoyed everything the Big Apple has to offer this week.

The model’s cropped dirty blond hair was worn tight and straight.

As for makeup, she let her natural beauty shine by opting for just a touch of mascara and a light application of peach lipstick.

As the sun went down, Hailey removed the stylish shades from her eyes and tucked them away in her chic bag.

Meanwhile, Justin kept it casual-cool as he showed off his extensive tattoo collection in a white tank top.

He had tied a bright red sweatshirt around his neck and put on baggy blue jeans.

The Baby hitmaker, 29, held a black cap over his shaved head and slipped his feet into lugged Oxfords.

The couple – who married in September 2018 – walked side by side as two bodyguards followed them.

Earlier in the day, Hailey and Justin were spotted indulging in a little shopping in NYC’s posh SoHo neighborhood.

The pair have also been spotted on several outings since landing in the city this weekend.

Hailey and Justin were notably absent from this year’s Met Gala, which took place in New York City on Monday, May 2.

It was the first time in eight years that the fashion show had opted not to attend the star-studded soiree.

While they never gave a reason to skip the event, fans have speculated that Hailey’s feud with Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez may have been a factor.

Fans are infamously known to be chanting “Selena” at them as they made their way down the red carpet at the 2021 gala.

Justin dated Selena for almost a decade before calling it quits in 2018 and marrying Hailey just months later.

In February, the pair’s feud seemed to reignite when Hailey received backlash for a joke she made against the Calm Down singer, 30.

The Lose You To Love Me singer’s fans went after Hailey, some even going so far as to issue death threats.

That prompted Selena to step in last month and address the situation.

“Hailey Bieber contacted me and let me know she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote.

She stated, “This is not what I stand for. No one should experience hatred or bullying. I have always advocated kindness and really want this all to end.”

Since then, Hailey admitted that 2023 was tough on her and she has been left emotionally “vulnerable” after the online ordeal.