Azerbaijani armed forces start shelling Armenian positions — statement

NNA -nbsp;The Azerbaijani armed forces began shelling Armenian army positions in the direction of the Sotk village early on Thursday morning, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

quot;On May 11, from 06:00 a.m. (6 a.m. Moscow time – TASS), the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortar means in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk. The Ministry of Defense will make an additional statement,quot; the ministry said.

The press service also reported that as of 7 a.m. (6 a.m. Moscow time) two Armenian servicemen were wounded. quot;The Minister of the Defence of Azerbaijan has also spread a disinformation as if on the evening of May 10, the RA Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani positions, resulting in a wounded soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces,quot; the statement said. — TASS news agency

