Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    7.6-magnitude quake rattles Tonga

    By

    May 11, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Pacific island nation of Tonga in the early hours of Thursday but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

    The quake struck at 1602 GMT about 100 kilometres (60 miles) off Tonga#39;s remote volcanic island of Niuatoputapu at a depth of 210 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

    There was no tsunami risk, it said.

    quot;We had calls early in the morning from people who felt it, but there have been no reports of damage,quot; said Gary Vite, chief meteorologist at Tonga Meteorological Services near the capital Nuku#39;alofa.

    The quake was also felt some 360 kilometres from the epicentre in the Samoan capital Apia.

    A spokesman for the Samoa Meteorological Service said quot;strong vibrationsquot; shook the office near Apia but there had been no reports of damage.

    Tonga and Samoa sit on the Pacific quot;Ring of Firequot;, where tectonic plates often shift, frequently experiencing seismic activity. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ==================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Party when controversial tycoon’s ‘incredible’ Ibiza pad goes up for sale

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Wedding dress bride hits back ‘for her future daughter’

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Why the Clarence Thomas Timeline of Gifts Isn’t Pretty

    May 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Party when controversial tycoon’s ‘incredible’ Ibiza pad goes up for sale

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Wedding dress bride hits back ‘for her future daughter’

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Why the Clarence Thomas Timeline of Gifts Isn’t Pretty

    May 11, 2023
    News

    How a Tech Bro Bought a Horse on Craigslist—and Became an Internet Villain

    May 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy