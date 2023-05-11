(Update) Jumblatt broaches developments with Australian Ambassador, meets Sheikh Al-Aql, cables Barzani

NNA – Progressive Socialist Party leader, Walid Jumblatt, on Wednesday cabled head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, thanking him for his invitation to open the Barzani National Museum dedicated to the memory of late Mullah, Mustafa Barzani, in Kurdistan.

On the other hand, Jumblatt welcomed at his Clemenceau residence, on Tuesday evening, Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, with whom he reviewed the latest developments and general conditions.

Jumblatt also welcomed on Wednesday Sheikh Al-Aql of the Unitarian Druze community, Dr. Sami Abou Al-Mouna, in the presence of MP Hadi Aboul Hessen and Judge Sheikh Gandhi Makarem.

The visit was an occasion to present the general situation.

nbsp;

===========R.H., L.Y