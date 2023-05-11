Why the Clarence Thomas Timeline of Gifts Isn’t Pretty

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

It’s a story that’s continued to shake faith in the Supreme Court: Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife took lavish gifts from conservative bigwigs and Thomas never disclosed them.

But the heart of the story isn’t really that Thomas failed to properly fill out some forms; the crucial question is whether these gifts ever influenced Thomas’ decisions.

