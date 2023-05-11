Wedding dress bride hits back ‘for her future daughter’

The bride opted for a completely sheer dress

Said she did it to teach “future daughter” to be “fearless.”

A bride has defended herself against critics who called her “see-through” wedding dress “tacky.”

Ashely Raso designed her own off-the-shoulder dress from House of Harper, which was completely sheer.

The floor-length tulle and lace dress featured an open back, with a lace strap over the bra strap, opting for white underwear to protect her modesty.

Ashley, from Sydney, explained her reason for wearing the dress to her after the party, saying, “I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life and so when I went to (designers) Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to create a see-through wedding dress, the ultimate fashion statement, they were immediately excited and on board.

“We forced ourselves to think creatively and out-of-the-box, while keeping the dress sophisticated and stylish.

‘The final product exceeded all my expectations.’

In a TikTok about her dress, the Sydneysider added that she chose it to be completely sheer so she could teach any future daughters she might have to “be fearless.”

After sharing the design online, many said the dress was “gorgeous,” but others said they would be embarrassed to dress like this in front of family.

“I love it for you, but would feel soooo uncomfortable talking to my father-in-law and my husband’s extended family in this,” one person wrote.

“Unfortunately, our fathers would never allow this,” another wrote.

“I know this has angered all the right people,” said one.

“You can just say you like the style, no need to validate it,” added another.

“Just wear the dress, you don’t have to pretend it’s for a daughter,” one commenter said.

“How is wearing a see-through dress going to teach your non-existent daughter to be fearless?” asked another.

However, many praised the dress, calling Ashley an “icon” and “incredible.”

‘I like the covered but uncovered look at the same time. It’s exactly what I want,’ someone said.

“Love this and send it straight to the bestie!” added one more.