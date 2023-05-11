EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Party when controversial tycoon’s ‘incredible’ Ibiza pad goes up for sale

<!–

He filed a claim for £132 million in damages against the billionaire Candy brothers in the High Court – and lost.

But now it appears controversial cycling dealer Mark Holyoake is in line for a tens of millions of pound payday – courtesy of the party island of Ibiza.

That’s where Holyoake – who met and befriended Nick Candy at the University of Reading, only to fall out with him and his brother Christian over a business deal – can cash in on a trophy property originally built by Thierry Roussel, the latter husband of the tragic heiress Christina Onassis, who died at the age of 37.

“It’s the most incredible house,” a Holyoake acquaintance tells me. So is the price – over $80 million, or getting in at £65 million.

That is twice the price of the most expensive house that was put up for sale in Ibiza last year.

The Estate House has three ‘primary suites’, each with a bedroom, bathroom, dressing room and private terrace

The house also features five more bedrooms and bathrooms; a ‘restaurant-standard’ kitchen; wine cellar; Fitness center; outdoor bar; ‘swimming lake’ with terraces and fire pit; a separate swimming pool; a games room and a playground

Mark Holyoake with his wife Emma

Holyoake, 50, declined to comment. But the property, I can reveal, is being discreetly marketed in a lavish 112-page brochure, dotted with ravishing photographs.

The Estate House features three ‘primary suites’, each with bedroom, bathroom, dressing room and private terrace; plus five more bedrooms and bathrooms; a ‘restaurant-standard’ kitchen; wine cellar; Fitness center; outdoor bar; ‘swimming lake’ with terraces and fire pit; a separate swimming pool; a games room and a playground. And, of course, a two-bedroom staff house and additional three-bedroom staff quarters.

Intriguingly, images of the two new homes on the grounds of the 30-acre estate appear in the details, though not with the same clarity as those of the main house.

“They’re computer-generated,” a friend explains, adding that construction has begun — though it could be left to the buyer to lead the final stages. ‘You can’t just buy one house and not the other. You buy the whole lot.’

No doubt potential buyers will scrutinize all the details. Holyoake founded and ran British Seafood, which once grew at 40 per cent a year, making Holyoake an estimated £50 million fortune by 2009. The following year the company went bankrupt, with debts of £250 million.