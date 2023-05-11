Iran Economy Minister in Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks

NNA ndash; Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi has arrived in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

At the head of a delegation, Khandouzi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The minister is the first Islamic Republic official who visits the Arab country after the recent agreement on resumption of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement in China announcing that Tehran and Riyadh would resume their diplomatic relations after seven years of tension.

Earlier yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic will soon send its ambassador to Riyadh. mdash; IRNA news agencynbsp;

