NNA -nbsp;Azerbaijan said on Thursday that one of its soldiers was killed in clashes on the border with Armenia, which erupted just days before EU-hosted talks aimed at resolving their longstanding territorial dispute.

quot;A soldier from the Azerbaijani army was killed after a provocation from the Armenian forces,quot; Azerbaijan#39;s defence ministry said in a statement, while Armenia said four of its soldiers were wounded in the clashes. — AFP

nbsp;

