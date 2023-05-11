Air New Zealand’s game-changing ‘Skynest’ will offer bunk beds in economy — but it could cost passengers up to $600 for 4 hours

Air New Zealand’s ‘Skynest’ will offer bunk beds in economy — but it could cost passengers up to $600 for 4 hours.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand revolutionized long-haul flying in 2011 when it introduced the “Skycouch” bed in economy.

The carrier has since come up with another lie-flat sleep option for coach passengers — the “Skynest.”

The bunk-bed-style product will come with linens and a USB port and cost around $400-$600 for four hours.

Air New Zealand has revealed more details about its highly-anticipated “Skynest.” Air New Zealand Source: Air New Zealand

Marketed as the “world’s first sleep pods in the sky,” the product is a set of six bunk beds located in the economy section of ANZ’s future Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The bunks will be located between premium economy and regular coach. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

Many of the airline’s 787s are being retrofitted by Boeing to make room for the new bunks, but ANZ said the Skynest itself will be designed and installed in New Zealand. Air New Zealand 787. Shutterstock Source: Air New Zealand

The “sleep zone” will be available to economy passengers starting in September 2024 on long-haul routes between Auckland and New York and Chicago. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

“North America is the perfect market for Skynest, as it has a premium segment that values comfort and sleep during long-haul travel,” ANZ’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said. The announcement was made on Tuesday at New Zealand’s largest international tourism business event known as TRENZ. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

According to ANZ, the lie-flat beds — which can be booked in four-hour sessions — will come with a full-sized pillow, sheets, and a blanket… Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

…as well as ear plugs, a personal USB port, a curtain, and special lighting “designed for rest.” Meanwhile, seatbelts will be available so passengers can be strapped in during turbulence. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand, Insider

Moreover, to ensure sleeping travelers are not disturbed, the pods will be age restricted to prevent kids from climbing on them or being loud. Air New Zealand’s ‘Skynest’ will offer bunk beds in economy — but it could cost passengers up to $600 for 4 hours. Air New Zealand Source: Insider

Between sessions, flight attendants are given 30 minutes to change the bedding and prepare the bunks for the next set of passengers. The economy section of ANZ’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Taylor Rains/ Source: Air New Zealand

Since the Auckland-based carrier announced the new economy option in June 2022, pricing has become the biggest question. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

ANZ told Insider in September that customer surveys revealed people value the Skynest at between $200 and $800 for four hours, and the carrier wanted to land “somewhere in the middle.” The Skynest stairs. There are two sets of triple bunk beds. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

While the company has still yet to decide a final number, it said Tuesday it is “looking at around $400 to $600” for a four-hour period. The crew will change the bedding between each booking. Air New Zealand Source: Air New Zealand

This time block will be limited to one per person per flight. ANZ said families can book a session for each person on the reservation “pending availability.” A prototype of the Skynest in Auckland. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

Insider toured a prototype of the Skynest in September and found the product cozy and comfortable. While $600 for four hours is a little steep, it may be worth it for a few hours of shut-eye. The bed was long and media could extend fully flat in the pod. Taylor Rains/Insider I flew on the world’s 4th longest flight in a ‘Skycouch’ — an economy seat that converts into a bed — and it was a lifesaver on the 16-hour journey

However, ANZ’s Skycouch — which was unveiled in 2011 — is priced about the same for a one-way journey between New York and Auckland in early July 2023. A screenshot showing the price for the Skycouch for one person on July 6 from New York to Auckland is $605. The Skycouch is on all of ANZ’s Dreamliners and Boeing 777s. Air New Zealand Source: Air New Zealand

The award-winning product is a row of three economy seats that converts into a lie-flat bed — but passengers get it for the full journey, not just four hours. Over the years, the Skycouch has gotten so popular that ANZ has since patented and licensed it to other airlines, like Azul Brazilian Airways and France’s Air Austral. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

This could deter people from booking the Skynest because they see more value in the Skycouch. Or, the added option could be good for travelers who want a sleep option but the Skycouch is already booked up. The “Skycouches” can be cheaper than airline premium economy seating, which typically offers more legroom and better food, but doesn’t lie flat. Air New Zealand Source: Air New Zealand

Despite this sort of competition between products, ANZ still expects the Skynest to be a “game-changer” for long-haul travel. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Air New Zealand

“Our extensive research and design process, which spanned five years and 170,000 hours, has resulted in a product that we’re confident will revolutionize the in-flight experience for economy passengers,” Geraghty said. A traveler in the Skynest. Air New Zealand Source: Air New Zealand