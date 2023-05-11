Thu. May 11th, 2023

    News

    Rumor: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Delayed to November

    By

    May 11, 2023 , , , , ,
    Rumor: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Delayed to November

    Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was revealed last year, with confirmation that it’s set to fully launch sometime in 2023, and while we’re waiting for the release date to be revealed, the latest rumors point to the game’s release date being pushed back to November.

    According to CharlieINTEL’s Twitter page, the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile page on the App Store was updated recently, with the release date being moved from May 15th to November 1st.

    In a statement to GameSpotActivision suggested that the new release date mentioned on the page is just a prediction, but the company hasn’t confirmed the battle royale game’s release date or window yet, only stating that it will be released later this year.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ex-NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso shoves her boxing opponent by the neck in nasty blow-up

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Air New Zealand’s game-changing ‘Skynest’ will offer bunk beds in economy — but it could cost passengers up to $600 for 4 hours

    May 11, 2023
    News

    6 quick calendar tweaks that will help you get more done and optimize your daily routine

    May 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ex-NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso shoves her boxing opponent by the neck in nasty blow-up

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Rumor: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Delayed to November

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Air New Zealand’s game-changing ‘Skynest’ will offer bunk beds in economy — but it could cost passengers up to $600 for 4 hours

    May 11, 2023
    News

    6 quick calendar tweaks that will help you get more done and optimize your daily routine

    May 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy