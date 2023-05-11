Rumor: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Delayed to November

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was revealed last year, with confirmation that it’s set to fully launch sometime in 2023, and while we’re waiting for the release date to be revealed, the latest rumors point to the game’s release date being pushed back to November.

According to CharlieINTEL’s Twitter page, the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile page on the App Store was updated recently, with the release date being moved from May 15th to November 1st.

In a statement to GameSpotActivision suggested that the new release date mentioned on the page is just a prediction, but the company hasn’t confirmed the battle royale game’s release date or window yet, only stating that it will be released later this year.