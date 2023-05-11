Ex-NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso shoves her boxing opponent by the neck in nasty blow-up

<!–

Arabella Del Busso was involved in a heated confrontation with her boxing opponent at a media gathering earlier this week.

The ex-NRL WAG was involved in a tense confrontation with ‘Lil Kymchii’, real name Morgan Lee, after words were exchanged.

Security personnel had to intervene and separate the two women when Kymchii attacked Del Busso.

The Melbourne-born woman, known in the boxing world as ‘Lil Bellsy’, fended off the American attacker with a firm hand to her throat.

After being pushed back, Kymchii attempted to breach the security detail while verbally attacking the model, yelling “that’s what I thought, little bitch.”

Del Busso promptly replied, “You think I don’t like being choked on my throat, bitch?” I’ll take a d**k’ as Kymchii continued her tirade.

When another person stepped forward to escort Kymchii away, she responded with an insulting hand gesture toward Del Busso.

Unfazed, the Australian boxer returned the insult before the taping ended.

The altercation continued throughout the event, with the hosts commenting that they had expected a confrontation just before the incident took place.

They expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention of security personnel, who managed to separate the two women.

Speak with Seconds off after the incident, Del Busso shared her account of the heated argument.

“She was trying to come over to me and she was talking a little rubbish so I had to put her in her place,” she remarked unashamedly.

Del Busso and Kymchii will face off in the ring as part of the undercard of the upcoming Misfits Boxing and DAZN: X Series 007 event on May 13.

This high-profile event, headlined by British YouTuber KSI and professional boxer Joe Fournier, takes place at London’s iconic Wembley Arena.

She previously emerged victorious from her only amateur fight against Instagram influencer Papi Katarina in the Pretender to Contender event in May 2022.