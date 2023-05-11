Iranian Foreign Minister: Iran to name ambassador to Saudi Arabia soon

Thu. May 11th, 2023

    NNA – nbsp;Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said that Iran will soon appoint an ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    ldquo;There is a strong will among foreign policy officials in Iran and Saudi Arabia to reopen the embassies and consulates of the two countries,rdquo; IRNA news agency quoted Abdollahian as saying on Wednesday.

    ldquo;The reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the appointment of the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia will be done and announced soon,rdquo; Amir Abdollahian added.

    The Iranian Foreign Minister said ldquo;The return of normal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia is a great potential that is at the disposal of the two countries, the region and the Islamic world.rdquo; mdash; SANA News Agency

