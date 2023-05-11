Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Second Syrian policeman dead after Damascus car bomb attack

    By

    May 11, 2023

    NNA – A second Syrian police officer has died following a car bombing at a Damascus police station, the interior ministry said Thursday, a day after the blast that was claimed by Daesh militants.

    The ministry said Wednesday that a vehicle exploded at the Barzeh police station in the north of the capital, killing a lieutenant colonel and wounding four others, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

    On Thursday it said that a second policeman had died, with his body transferred to the police hospital in Damascus. mdash; AFP

    By

