Second Syrian policeman dead after Damascus car bomb attack

NNA – A second Syrian police officer has died following a car bombing at a Damascus police station, the interior ministry said Thursday, a day after the blast that was claimed by Daesh militants.

The ministry said Wednesday that a vehicle exploded at the Barzeh police station in the north of the capital, killing a lieutenant colonel and wounding four others, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

On Thursday it said that a second policeman had died, with his body transferred to the police hospital in Damascus. mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;nbsp;