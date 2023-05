NNA -nbsp;The Kremlin on Thursday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to ease tensions along their restive border after an exchange of fire left at least one dead.

quot;We expect a restrained approach from the parties and urge them not to take any actions that could lead to an increase in tensions. We will continue contacts with Baku and Yerevan,quot; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing. — AFP

L.Y