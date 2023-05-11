Hajjar discusses Iranian-Saudi agreement and its reflection on Lebanese dossiers with Iranian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, on Thursday met with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mujtaba Amani.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly focused on the Iranian-Saudi agreement and its reflection on some Lebanese dossiers, especially the file of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon.

According to the Ministerrsquo;s Media office, Minister Hajjar explained the official position of the Lebanese state on this issue and the decisions it has recently begun to implement, in addition to the initiatives that may facilitate the safe and speedy return of the displaced Syrians to their country, as well as the role of the Arab countries and some other countries in contributing to overcoming some of the obstacles that may prevent the implementation of these initiatives.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y