Thu. May 11th, 2023

    News Politics

    Chris Christie calls Trump a ‘puppet of Putin’ after CNN town hall

    By

    May 11, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Chris Christie calls Trump a ‘puppet of Putin’ after CNN town hall

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called former President Donald Trump a “coward” and a “puppet of Putin” for refusing to say that Ukraine should win in its war against Russia.

    During a CNN town hall Wednesday night, Trump said it wasn’t wise to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, since that would make negotiating with him more difficult. When asked about the comment Thursday morning, Christie said he strongly disagrees.

    “I think he’s a coward and I think he’s a puppet of Putin,” Christie, a Republican weighing a presidential run, told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I don’t know why, to tell you the truth, but I can’t figure it out, but there’s no other conclusion to come to.”

    When asked by CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins if he wants Ukraine to win the war, Trump answered: “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people.” He added, “I want everybody to stop dying.”

    That Trump wouldn’t back Ukraine “was the most stunning moment in the debate,” Christie said. “If you don’t say that you think Ukraine should win the war, I don’t know where you stand with Putin.”

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Cable wants to help banks reduce financial crime through automated insurance

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Victoria Beckham looks fabulous in a smart black suit as husband David rocks their dog

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Russia’s military is copying the Wagner playbook of recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine, with up to 10,000 signing up in April alone, UK intel says

    May 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Cable wants to help banks reduce financial crime through automated insurance

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Victoria Beckham looks fabulous in a smart black suit as husband David rocks their dog

    May 11, 2023
    News Politics

    Chris Christie calls Trump a ‘puppet of Putin’ after CNN town hall

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Russia’s military is copying the Wagner playbook of recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine, with up to 10,000 signing up in April alone, UK intel says

    May 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy