Victoria Beckham looks fabulous in a smart black suit as husband David rocks their dog

Victoria Beckham dressed to impress on Wednesday night in a smart black suit as she posed for a series of mirror selfies on Instagram.

The fashion magnate, 49, looked fabulous in a fitted blazer and matching trousers from her namesake clothing collection as she captured her outfit on camera.

She let go of her long dark brown locks from a center parting as they flowed in waves down her bust.

The former Spice Girl posed up a storm with her hand in her pocket in the floral bathroom.

Victoria wrote: ‘My favorite new tailoring… Available now! xx’

Looking good: Victoria Beckham dressed to impress on Wednesday night in a smart black suit as she posed for a series of mirror selfies on Instagram

Cute! Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of four also shared a sweet photo of her former footballer husband David, 48, rocking their family dog ​​in their kitchen

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram story to also share a sweet photo of her husband David, 48, rocking their family dog.

The former England footballer was all smiles as he posed in a navy blue T-shirt in his kitchen while holding the pet.

Later that evening, David looked good in a dark suit, blue shirt and black tie as he arrived with friends for dinner at Oswald’s.

The snaps come after Victoria returned to work on Tuesday when she took to Instagram to share a few glamorous snaps from her “exciting” fitting session.

The designer showed off her slim figure in a sassy black thigh-slit dress with a bold torso cut as she posed in front of the mirror before snapping the shots with a classic digital camera.

Victoria showed off her endless pins in the sexy dress with a revealing thigh-high slit.

Her post was captioned, “Suitable for something soooo exciting @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.”

It comes after Victoria and David made the most of it The coronation weekend in a lavish £50,000 barbeque tent with director Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley while watching the historic coronation of King Charles.

Old school selfie: The fashion mogul, 49, looked fabulous in a fitted blazer and matching trousers as she captured her outfit on a gray cam

Chic: She let go of her long brunette locks as they flowed in waves down her breasts as she posed with her hand in her pocket

Dressed to impress: Later in the evening, David looked very smart in a dark suit, blue shirt and black tie as he arrived with friends for dinner at Oswald’s

Victoria took to Instagram on Monday and played up her husband’s sex symbol status for a laugh by sharing a photo of him clad in little more than a pair of cozy beach shorts as he kicked back in the sun.

With his numerous tattoos on full display, the former Manchester United and England footballer appeared to be completely oblivious as he chatted with close friend Guy on the terrace of their loophole.

She captioned the shot and seemed to acknowledge his numerous fans. She wrote, “The last one before the bank holiday… you’re welcome!”

The former Spice Girl also shared a photo of David riding one of his motorcycles through the fields around their Cotswolds retreat.

Elsewhere, Victoria enjoyed vodka jelly shots with Guy Ritchie’s wife Jacqui in snaps shared to her Instagram story on Monday.

The fashion designer looked chic in a navy blue blouse as she joined the model, 41, in Guy’s £50k BBQ tent before placing crown emojis on their heads.

Along with Bosnian model Andrea Rajacic, 37, the threesome soon spread out in the garden and soaked up the sun on picnic blankets.

They had made some trendy outfit changes, with the former Spice Girl now wearing a light blue shirt, which she had tucked into her jeans.

Delicious! It comes after Victoria showed off her slim figure in a sassy black thigh-slit dress as she shared a few Instagram snaps from her ‘exciting’ fitting session

Having fun? Victoria and David made the most of The Coronation last weekend in a lavish £50,000 barbecue joint with director Guy Ritchie

Having fun: Victoria (left) enjoyed photos of vodka jelly with Guy Ritchie’s wife Jacqui Ainsley (center) in snaps shared to her Instagram story on Monday

Jacqui put on a fashionable display in a navy blue sweater for the photos and later wore a light blue blouse and brown pants.

The Beckhams took to their Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the fun as they sipped fizz and tucked into some scones.

He captioned the photo, “Celebrating in style” along with a crown emoji before showing off the delicious food they had, including trifle and cake.

Meanwhile, on Victoria’s social media, she posed with a glamorous Jacqui outside as the Union Jack garland was seen behind them.

She wrote: ‘Love your poop!!! Celebrating a great weekend with friends! Kisses!’